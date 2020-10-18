Lewan (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's matchup against the Texans, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashville reports.

Coming off a short week because of Tuesday night's matchup against Buffalo, the probability for injury may have been slightly elevated for Titans players -- especially for those dealing with existing issues heading into Week 6. Lewan was forced to miss multiple series during Week 5 because of a shoulder injury, ultimately fielding 67 percent of the offensive snaps against the Bills. That came on the heels of a Week 3 outing in which Lewan was carted off against the Vikings after playing just 18 snaps.