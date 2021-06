Lewan (knee) has been cleared for running drills and hopes to be ready for the season opener Sept. 12 against the Cardinals, Kayla Anderson of WKRN News reports.

The 30-year-old continues to progress in his rehab work from ACL surgery in October, and he's been working on change of direction in addition to straight running. Lewan appears on track to be cleared early in the season, even if he isn't quite ready for Week 1.