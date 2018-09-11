Coach Mike Vrabel confirmed that Lewan is in concussion protocol, Terry McCormick of Titans Insider reports.

So long as he remains in the protocol, Lewan will not be able to participate in practice. As a result, his status for Week 2 against the Texans remains in question. Lewan is a key piece of the team's offensive line, blocking the blind side for Marcus Mariota.

More News
Our Latest Stories