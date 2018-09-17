Titans' Taylor Lewan: Inching towards return to practice
Lewan (concussion) is reportedly "progressing well" as he aims to retake the practice field, Travis Haney of The Athletic reports.
The nature of head injuries is rather foggy and largely categorized by isolated timelines. It's tough to predict when Lewan will be ready to make a return, but the positive news stemming from Nashville suggests he may be close. Lewan's practice availability throughout the week should provide a good indication of whether he'll play in Week 3 action.
