Lewan (foot) suffered a foot injury during Sunday's 13-12 loss to the Bills, Travis Haney of The Athletic reports.

Lewan said that his right foot is not broken, but he did head a "little snap/pop." The former first-round pick has been battling lingering foot injuries throughout the regular season, and more information about Lewan's injury should be disclosed after he receives an MRI on Monday.

