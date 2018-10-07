Titans' Taylor Lewan: Injures foot Sunday
Lewan (foot) suffered a foot injury during Sunday's 13-12 loss to the Bills, Travis Haney of The Athletic reports.
Lewan said that his right foot is not broken, but he did head a "little snap/pop." The former first-round pick has been battling lingering foot injuries throughout the regular season, and more information about Lewan's injury should be disclosed after he receives an MRI on Monday.
