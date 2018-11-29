Lewan (ankle) was listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday,Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Lewan has battled injuries all season, and this ankle ailment is the latest addition. Wednesday's practice was only a walkthrough, so when the Titans return to the practice field on Thursday, there should be a better indication of Lewan's health heading into a week 13 matchup against the Jets.

