Titans' Taylor Lewan: Listed as full participant
Lewan (shoulder) was listed as a full participant on Wednesday's practice estimate, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Lewan was carted off in the Week 3 matchup against the Vikings, but he appears to have shaken off the injury. He'll resume starting left tackle duties when the Titans return to game action.
