Titans' Taylor Lewan: Misses practice Wednesday
Lewan (foot) sat out Wednesday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.
Lewan (foot) did not return to the field for the Titans' practice Wednesday after exiting the team's Week 5 contest early. If he is unable to take the field in at least a limited capacity Thursday, his outlook for Week 6 would not be optimistic. Lewan missed Week 2 due to a concussion, and his absence would leave the Titans' offensive line short-handed once again.
More News
-
Titans' Taylor Lewan: Injures foot Sunday•
-
Titans' Taylor Lewan: Questionable to return to Sunday's game•
-
Titans' Taylor Lewan: Practices fully Thursday•
-
Titans' Taylor Lewan: Still in concussion protocol•
-
Titans' Taylor Lewan: Inching towards return to practice•
-
Titans' Taylor Lewan: Won't play Week 2•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...
-
Week 6 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
It hasn't always been easy for Matt Ryan and Andrew Luck in 2018, but Jamey Eisenberg likes...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Over the last few years, DeSean Jackson has been a pretty hit-or-miss player, but he's been...