Lewan (foot) sat out Wednesday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Lewan (foot) did not return to the field for the Titans' practice Wednesday after exiting the team's Week 5 contest early. If he is unable to take the field in at least a limited capacity Thursday, his outlook for Week 6 would not be optimistic. Lewan missed Week 2 due to a concussion, and his absence would leave the Titans' offensive line short-handed once again.

