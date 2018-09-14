Titans' Taylor Lewan: Misses second day of practice
Lewan (concussion) did not participate in Thursday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Lewan is still in concussion protocol, though Coach Mike Vrabel noted that he will be reevaluated Friday. If that goes well, Lewan may have the chance to do individual drills in the hopes of suiting up for Week 2 against the Texans.
More News
-
Titans' Taylor Lewan: Remains in concussion protocol•
-
Titans' Taylor Lewan: In concussion protocol•
-
Titans' Taylor Lewan: Suffers concussion•
-
Titans' Taylor Lewan: Signs record-breaking contract•
-
Titans' Taylor Lewan: Reports to camp, no holdout imminent•
-
Titans' Taylor Lewan: Skipping minicamp•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Powell vs. Crowell for Week 2 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Bilal Powell vs....
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks: Week 2
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
What to know for Week 2
Heath Cummings breaks down Week 2 and tells you what you need to know.
-
Fantasy Football: News roundup
It's all about injuries as we review who looks more or less likely to help your Fantasy team...