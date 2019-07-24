Titans' Taylor Lewan: Not officially suspended yet
The NFL is still waiting on results for the 'B' sample after Lewan failed a drug test, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Lewan may be the first player in NFL history to announce his suspension before its finalized by the league. He said he'll be out for the first four games of the regular season, after he unknowingly took a banned supplement and failed a drug test during the offseason. Lewan passed a polygraph test saying that he didn't mean to take anything illegal, but he also acknowledged that a lack of intent isn't likely to make a difference in terms of league punishment. His Wednesday tweet made it quite clear the Titans' starting left tackle is preparing for a suspension.
