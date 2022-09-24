site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: titans-taylor-lewan-out-for-season | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Titans' Taylor Lewan: Out for season
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
According to his podcast, Lewan (knee) will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2022 season.
Lewin suffered a knee injury in the Titans' Week 2 loss to Buffalo. Dennis Daley is the most likely candidate to protect Ryan Tannehill's blindside at left tackle for the remainder of the season.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Tera Roberts
• 12 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 26 min read