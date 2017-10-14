Titans' Taylor Lewan: Practices fully Friday
Lewan (knee) returned to Titans' practice as a full participant Friday, Jason Wolf of the Tennessean reports.
Lewan was forced out of a loss to the Dolphins in Week 5 after reinjuring his knee, and has been considered day-to-day throughout the week. It looks like the team was just being cautious with their starting tackle, as he now appears on track to suit up Sunday barring any setbacks.
