Lewan (knee) returned to Titans' practice as a full participant Friday, Jason Wolf of the Tennessean reports.

Lewan was forced out of a loss to the Dolphins in Week 5 after reinjuring his knee, and has been considered day-to-day throughout the week. It looks like the team was just being cautious with their starting tackle, as he now appears on track to suit up Sunday barring any setbacks.

