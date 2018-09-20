Titans' Taylor Lewan: Practices fully Thursday
Lewan (concussion) was a full practice participant Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Lewan progress from a limited participant Wednesday after sitting out practice all last week. The 27-year-old sustained the concussion in Week 1 vs. the Dolphins, but appears on track to return Sunday against the Jaguars.
