Titans' Taylor Lewan: Questionable to return to Sunday's game
Lewan is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Bills with a foot injury, John Glennon of The Athletic reports.
All of the sudden, Lewan's injury becomes a major concern for the Titans because hey're already without key reserves along the offensive line. If Lewan can't return, Tyler Marz or Corey Levin could be asked to step up.
