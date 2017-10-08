Titans' Taylor Lewan: Reinjures knee Sunday
Lewan exited Sunday's game against the Dolphins with a knee injury and didn't return, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.
Lewan left the game early with a knee issue but returned shortly thereafter before exiting for good. The 26-year-old is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of the injury.
