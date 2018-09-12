Titans' Taylor Lewan: Remains in concussion protocol
Lewan (concussion) did not participate in Wednesday's practice.
Lewan will not be able to practice until he clears the league's concussion protocol. If Lewan is unable to suit up Sunday against the Texans, an injured Marcus Mariota could enter Week 2 without his blind side blocker.
