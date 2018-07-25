Titans' Taylor Lewan: Reports to camp, no holdout imminent
Lewan reported to Titans training camp Wednesday discrediting rumblings of a potential holdout, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Perhaps it is the advancements in negotiations rather than goodwill that led to Lewan's arrival at camp. Either way, the Titans are relieved to know this contract dispute appears to be nearing an end. With Lewan at camp, expect both sides to reach an agreement as early as Wednesday afternoon.
