Titans' Taylor Lewan: Retakes field
Lewan has returned to Monday's game versus the Broncos, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.
Lewan gave Titans fans a scare when he went down holding his right knee, but it appears he has avoided major damage and will retake his spot anchoring the left edge of the line.
