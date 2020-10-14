site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: titans-taylor-lewan-returns-to-action | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Titans' Taylor Lewan: Returns to action
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Lewan (shoulder) returned to Tuesday's game against the Bills, John Glennon of The Athletic reports.
Lewan missed a couple of series to end the first half but returned to the game following halftime and resume his typical left tackle position.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Jamey Eisenberg
• 6 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 13 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Dave Richard
• 2 min read