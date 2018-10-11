Titans' Taylor Lewan: Returns to practice
Lewan (foot) returned to full activity in practice Thursday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Lewan missed practice Wednesday after exiting the Titans' Week 5 loss to the Bills prematurely due to a foot injury, but he returned as a full participant Thursday. The starting left tackle should be available for Sunday's matchup against the Ravens, barring any setbacks.
