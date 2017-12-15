Lewan (back) returned to Thursday's practice as a full participant, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

An MRI exam Monday revealed the back injury Lewan suffered in last week's loss to the Cardinals was not considered serious. However, Thursday marked his return to the practice field. Look for him to take on his usual role in Week 15 barring any setbacks.

