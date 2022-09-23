site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Titans' Taylor Lewan: Ruled out for Week 3
RotoWire Staff
Lewan (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Raiders, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Lewan picked up the knee injury during Monday's blowout loss to the Bills and was unable to practice this week. In his absence, Dennis Daley is expected to operate as the team's starting left tackle.
