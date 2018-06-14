Lewan will skip the Titans' mandatory minicamp in hopes of securing a new contract, Kevin Patra of NFL.com reports.

Lewan, who is entering the final year of his contract and is slated to make $9.34 million, has previously stated he hopes to be the highest-paid left tackle in the league. General Manager Jon Robinson noted that the two sides have had "several constructive conversations" about Lewan's extension over the past few months. The left tackle has only missed one game over the past three seasons and is regarded as one of the top talents in the league at his position.