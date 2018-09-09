Titans' Taylor Lewan: Suffers concussion
Lewan suffered a concussion and will not return Sunday against the Dolphins, Chris Perkins of The Athletic reports.
With Lewan sidelined, the Titans are without their starting left tackle for the remainder of Sunday's injury-riddled season opener. Lewan will attempt to clear the concussion protocol in time to suit up Week 2 against the Texans.
