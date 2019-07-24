Lewan has been suspended four games for failing a drug test, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Lewan broke the news himself, saying he unknowingly took a banned supplement and subsequently passed a polygraph test. Regardless of intent, the NFL's policy is that players are responsible for what they put into their bodies, so the Titans will have to play without their stud left tackle for the first four weeks of the regular season. It's bad news for the entire Tennessee offense, particularly Marcus Mariota and Derrick Henry.

