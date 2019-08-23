Lewan has been officially suspended for the first four games of the regular season for violating the NFL's PED policy, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Lewan's appeal did not succeed in reducing the length of his suspension. The star left tackle will officially remain sidelined the first month of the regular season, during which time one of Dennis Kelly or Tyler Marz will likely slot into the starting lineup. Lewan's absence will be a notable loss for the Titans' offense through the first four contests.