Titans' Taylor Lewan: Suspension made official
Lewan has been officially suspended for the first four games of the regular season for violating the NFL's PED policy, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Lewan's appeal did not succeed in reducing the length of his suspension. The star left tackle will officially remain sidelined the first month of the regular season, during which time one of Dennis Kelly or Tyler Marz will likely slot into the starting lineup. Lewan's absence will be a notable loss for the Titans' offense through the first four contests.
More News
-
Titans' Taylor Lewan: Appeal to be heard in one week•
-
Titans' Taylor Lewan: Departs practice early•
-
Titans' Taylor Lewan: Not officially suspended yet•
-
Titans' Taylor Lewan: Suspended four games•
-
Titans' Taylor Lewan: Upgraded to full participation•
-
Titans' Taylor Lewan: Logs limited practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Davis down
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Preseason Week 3 Quarterback News
Heath Cummings breaks down the important things we saw at quarterback in Week 3 of the Pre...
-
Fantasy football prep: Best ball advice
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Preseason RB Fantasy studs & duds
The third week of the preseason is the most important. That's why we're taking a look at every...
-
Newton hurt ankle against Patriots
Cam Newton hurt his left foot at New England in preseason play, but the Panthers think he'll...
-
Fantasy football auction draft rankings
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings have revealed their consensus auction val...