Lewan will not return to Sunday's game against the Cardinals with a back injury, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Lewan sustained the injury in the first half and was originally designated questionable to return, but was ruled out early in the second half. Dennis Kelly filled in at left tackle for Lewan earlier this season, and is likely to do once again.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop