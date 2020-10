Lewan (knee) is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday to diagnose what the Titans fear may be an ACL tear, Steve Layman of News Channel 5 reports.

Lewan was forced out of Sunday's 42-36 win over the Texans due wo what is now feared to be a severe knee injury. If the results of the Pro Bowl left tackle's MRI indeed confirm an ACL tear, or another season-ending injury, the Titans would likely count on Ty Sambrailo to slot into the starting lineup.