Titans' Taylor Lewan: Won't play Week 2
Lewan (concussion) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Lewan sustained the concussion in Week 1 against the Dolphins and has yet to clear the concussion protocol. Starting right tackle Jack Conklin (knee) remains sidelined as well, likely leaving Dennis Kelly and Kevin Pamphile to fill at offensive tackle.
