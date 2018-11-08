Taylor (foot) wasn't spotted on the field for the open portion of Thursday's practice, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Unless he's able to fit in some work behind closed doors, Taylor is destined to go down as a non-participant in practice for the second time in as many days. On a positive note, Davenport relayed that Taylor was present at the Titans' facility and wasn't wearing a walking boot over his injured foot and didn't appear to be walking with a limp. That clears up some concern about a long-term absence being on the table for the wideout, but he'll almost certainly need to practice in some fashion Friday to have a chance at playing Sunday against New England.