Titans' Taywan Taylor: Aiming for Week 13 return
Coach Mike Vrabel hopes to have Taylor (foot) back in Week 13 against the Jets, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.
After missing the last three games because of a foot issue, Taylor stands a good chance of returning to the fold in Week 13. The second-year wideout hasn't posted particularly big numbers during the 2018 campaign, though he does have a seven-catch, 77-yard effort under his belt from Week 4 versus the Eagles. Cameron Batson saw a corresponding increase in offensive snap count in Taylor's absence, but Batson's playing time should fade once Taylor is officially cleared to return.
