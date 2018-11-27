Coach Mike Vrabel hopes to have Taylor (foot) back in Week 13 against the Jets, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.

After missing the last three games because of a foot issue, Taylor stands a good chance of returning to the fold in Week 13. The second-year wideout hasn't posted particularly big numbers during the 2018 campaign, though he does have a seven-catch, 77-yard effort under his belt from Week 4 versus the Eagles. Cameron Batson saw a corresponding increase in offensive snap count in Taylor's absence, but Batson's playing time should fade once Taylor is officially cleared to return.