Titans' Taywan Taylor: Bobbles away opportunity
Taylor caught three of five targets for 30 yards and lost a fumble during Sunday's 13-12 loss to the Bills.
Taylor failed to follow up on his breakout Week 4 performance and was one of the biggest letdowns among the Titans' skill-position players. While he managed another big play -- his longest catch was 19 yards -- Taylor also turned the ball over on a fumble during the team's first offensive possession. Though it was a disappointing showing for Taylor, he was targeted on nearly 20 percent of the team's passes, indicating the team needs to have a better offensive performance for him to return to fantasy relevance.
