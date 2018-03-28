Titans' Taywan Taylor: Could replace Decker
Titans general manager Jon Robinson doesn't anticipate adding any marquee wide receivers, as he's happy with the current group consisting of Taylor, Rishard Matthews, Corey Davis and Tajae Sharpe, Jim Wyatt of TitansOnline.com reports.
Selected 72nd overall in last year's draft, Taylor was fourth or fifth on the wideout depth chart for most of his rookie season, catching 16 of 27 targets for 231 yards (8.6 per target) and one touchdown. He likely get a shot to replace Eric Decker in the No. 3 role, though Sharpe and another veteran or draft pick also figure to be in the mix during training camp. While not especially impressive in terms of size (5-foot-11) or straight-line speed (4.5 40), Taylor could fit nicely in the slot between Davis and Matthews, the Titans' presumptive starters out wide.
