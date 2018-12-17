Titans' Taywan Taylor: Fails to deliver
Taylor caught two his five targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 17-0 win over the Giants.
Taylor finished second on the team with five targets, but failed to continue his two-game run of solid performances. The Titans' passing attack was dampened by rain, though his poor performance is reminiscent of letdowns earlier in the season. Due to his inconsistency -- he has five games with two or fewer catches -- Taylor is a deep-league option only.
