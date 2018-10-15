Titans' Taywan Taylor: Fails to make impact
Taylor caught one of two targets for 13 yards during Sunday's 21-0 loss to the Ravens.
Taylor posted his second consecutive disappointing performance, falling off from what appeared to be a breakout performance in Week 4. However, he did manage to get behind the Ravens defense late in the first quarter for what should have been a long touchdown, only to be overthrown by Marcus Mariota. That play served as an appropriate illustration of the current state of the Titans' offense, which is operating at both low volume and efficiency. That makes it difficult to imagine a scenario in which Taylor should be trusted heading into his Week 7 matchup against the Chargers.
