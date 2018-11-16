Taylor (foot) didn't participate in Friday's practice while receiving treatment and labeled himself a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Colts, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.

Though Taylor hasn't practiced in any fashion since injuring his foot in the Nov. 5 win over the Cowboys, he'll still carry a questionable designation into the Titans' second straight game. The wideout was ultimately ruled out ahead of the Week 10 win over the Patriots, but he's optimistic that he'll have a better shot at suiting up Sunday. Per Turron Davenport of ESPN.com, Taylor said he's no longer experiencing any stiffness in his foot and is beginning to get comfortable with changing direction again. Expect the Titans to put Taylor through a rigorous pregame workout Sunday before ruling on his status when the team releases its inactive list approximately 90 minutes before the 1 p.m. EST kickoff.