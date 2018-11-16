Titans' Taywan Taylor: Game-time call this weekend
Taylor (foot) didn't participate in Friday's practice while receiving treatment and labeled himself a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Colts, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.
Though Taylor hasn't practiced in any fashion since injuring his foot in the Nov. 5 win over the Cowboys, he'll still carry a questionable designation into the Titans' second straight game. The wideout was ultimately ruled out ahead of the Week 10 win over the Patriots, but he's optimistic that he'll have a better shot at suiting up Sunday. Per Turron Davenport of ESPN.com, Taylor said he's no longer experiencing any stiffness in his foot and is beginning to get comfortable with changing direction again. Expect the Titans to put Taylor through a rigorous pregame workout Sunday before ruling on his status when the team releases its inactive list approximately 90 minutes before the 1 p.m. EST kickoff.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 11, including two of his...
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are rapidly approaching. What will it cost you to make one...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 11 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
TNF Recap and latest news
The Packers' stars showed out on Thursday night, but there wasn't much room for anyone else...