Taylor hauled in three of his four targets for 32 yards and a touchdown in Week 2 against Houston.

The highlight of Taylor's Week 2 performance was an 18-yard touchdown, which he caught behind the line of scrimmage and weaved through defenders to find the endzone. After playing only nine snaps in Week 1, Taylor found himself on the field for 24 offensive snaps, including seven in the slot. More importantly, he tied for second on the team with four targets. Given the absence of Delanie Walker, there should be more room for Taylor to perform in the team's offense, and he flashed some of his potential in an improved Week 2 performance.