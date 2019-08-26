Titans' Taywan Taylor: Hauls in pair of receptions
Taylor hauled in both of his targets for 14 total yards in the team's third preseason contest Sunday against the Steelers.
Taylor wasn't targeted until the third quarter when Logan Woodside was under center. He's done most of his damage this preseason with Woodside, an indication that he is not likely to begin the season as a starter, even in three-receiver sets.
