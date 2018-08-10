Taylor had a quiet preseason opener Thursday in Green Bay, catching one of two targets for nine yards in a 31-17 loss.

Taylor's lone catch came courtesy of backup Blaine Gabbert on the team's third drive. The second-year wide receiver has been working on the outside in camp with Rishard Matthews (undisclosed) sidelined, but this poor performance suggests he still needs to develop in that role. Don't be surprised to see Taylor back in the slot when the games start to count.