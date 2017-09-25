Titans' Taywan Taylor: Held to two catches
Taylor caught two of three targets for 16 yards and lost a yard on his lone carry in Sunday's 33-27 win over the Seahawks.
All the talk of Taylor getting more looks with Corey Davis (hamstring) sidelined didn't materialize on the field, as the rookie slot receiver saw his usual limited workload. Taylor's capable of making big plays down the field, but doesn't get enough volume to be a consistent weekly contributor.
