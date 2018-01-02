Titans' Taywan Taylor: Held without catch in finale
Taylor finished without a catch but contributed a five-yard run in Sunday's 15-10 win over the Jaguars.
The win secured a playoff spot for Tennessee, but the rookie wideout didn't have much of a hand in that accomplishment. While Taylor has big-play potential thanks to his speed and ability to make defenders miss in the open field, he didn't get to showcase those skills much in a rookie season that finishes with 16 catches for 231 yards and a touchdown in addition to 43 yards on eight rushing attempts.
More News
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...
-
Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
Our trio of Fantasy football experts share their New Year's Resolutions heading into 2018.
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...