Taylor finished without a catch but contributed a five-yard run in Sunday's 15-10 win over the Jaguars.

The win secured a playoff spot for Tennessee, but the rookie wideout didn't have much of a hand in that accomplishment. While Taylor has big-play potential thanks to his speed and ability to make defenders miss in the open field, he didn't get to showcase those skills much in a rookie season that finishes with 16 catches for 231 yards and a touchdown in addition to 43 yards on eight rushing attempts.