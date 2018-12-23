Taylor converted all three of his targets for 64 yards in Saturday's 25-16 win over Washington.

Taylor didn't command a notable share of targets, but had a 35-yard reception that helped the Titans drive down the field for the game-winning score. He has now quietly led the team in receiving yards for three of the past four weeks, highlighted by a 104-yard performance in Week 13 against the Jets. Though the second-year pro has delivered only sporadic production, he appears poised to end the season strong and will likely earn some off-season hype heading into the 2019 season.