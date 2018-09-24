Titans' Taywan Taylor: Leads Titans in targets
Taylor hauled in four of his five targets for 30 yards Week 3 against Jacksonville.
Taylor continues to build up his role among the crowded receiver core in Tennessee, though that hasn't led to great results. While he led the team in targets in Week 3, his longest catch went for only nine yards. He was matched up against a tough Jacksonville secondary, but Marcus Mariota and Blaine Gabbert combined for just 108 passing yards. Until that quarterback play improves, it will be difficult to trust Taylor as a starting option, regardless of how many targets he receives.
