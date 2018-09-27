With Rishard Matthews set to be released by the Titans, Taylor has one less competitor for targets in the team's offense.

Based on name recognition alone, the departure of Matthews is notable, but through three games, he logged just three catches on six targets for 11 yards, so it's not as though there's a great statistical void to be filled. With Corey Davis having established himself as the Titans' top receiver, Taylor is now a candidate to cement the team's No. 2 role at the position, with Tajae Sharpe also in the mix. In Week 3's 9-6 win over the Jaguars, Taylor recorded four catches for 30 yards on a team-high five targets. Looking ahead, as QB Marcus Mariota moves past the elbow issue that limited his passing upside last weekend, Taylor figures to see enough of an uptick in production to merit fantasy consideration in deeper formats.