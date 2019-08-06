Taylor is listed as a starter in three-receiver sets in the Titans' first unofficial depth chart, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Taylor is listed alongside fellow first-string receivers Corey Davis and Adam Humphries. While it made sense to to project Taylor as a backup after the addition of A.J. Brown (leg) in the 2019 NFL Draft, Brown has battled injuries for much of the team's offseason work. That has given Taylor the chance to remain with the first team for the time being, though there's still plenty of time for Brown to prove himself before the regular season kicks off.