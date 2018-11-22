Taylor (foot) was listed as limited during Thursday's walk-through practice session, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Taylor has missed the team's past two games, but his return to practice Thursday has him trending in the right direction as Monday night's game against the Texans approaches. Once healthy, Taylor will bolster the Titans wideout depth behind top receiver Corey Davis, but the 2017 third-rounder's fantasy value remains modest, given his lack of target volume of late.