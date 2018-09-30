Titans' Taywan Taylor: Makes clutch grab
Taylor caught seven of nine targets for 77 yards during Sunday's 26-23 win over the Eagles.
Facing fourth and 15 and trailing in overtime, Marcus Mariota uncorked a rope to Taylor on the left sideline -- a gain of 19 on the way to the Titans' comeback win. His seven catches matched his previous season total and his 77 yards passed his previous season total. Was it Mariota's improved health or a thinned out depth chart that did the trick? Tough to say at this point. Sunday's game against a middle-of-the-road Bills pass defense should help shed some light.
