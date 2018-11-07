Taylor (foot) was held out of Wednesday's practice, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Per jo, Taylor wore a protective boot at the team facility Wednesday after injuring his foot during Monday's 28-14 win over the Cowboys. Tajae Sharpe (ankle) also dealt with an injury during the contest, but he was able to stay in the game and managed a limited practice Wednesday. The Titans may need Cameron Batson to fill in for Taylor as the No. 3 wide receiver Sunday against New England. The role doesn't have much fantasy appeal in an inconsistent Tennessee offense.

More News
Our Latest Stories