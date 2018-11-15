Taylor (foot) wasn't spotted on the field at Thursday's practice, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Taylor has now sat out each of the Titans' five official practices since he exited the team's Nov. 5 win over the Cowboys with the foot injury. Unless he's able to return to the field Friday in some fashion for the Titans' final practice of the week, Taylor looks on track to miss a second straight contest Sunday in Indianapolis.

