Titans' Taywan Taylor: No catches in Week 4
Taylor failed to catch his lone target while adding a six-yard rush in Sunday's 57-14 loss to Houston.
Taylor's involvement remained minimal even with fellow rookie wide receiver Corey Davis (hamstring) sitting again. He has a bright future, but the third-round pick out of Western Kentucky isn't getting enough looks to warrant much fantasy consideration for now.
